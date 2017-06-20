French pop act Air celebrates 20 years of glorious chill at SF concert

French electronic duo Air - Nicolas Godin, left, and Jean-BenoA t Dunckel - come to The Masonic in San Francisco June 23. The French electronic music duo , consisting of Nicolas Godin and Jean-Benoit Dunckel, has fashioned an amazing career by crafting one ambient gem after another. Air's music is downtempo done right, illustrating for all to hear - and for many to try to imitate the glorious art of chill.

