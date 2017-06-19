Fischerspooner - "Have Fun Tonight"

We haven't heard from Fischerspooner since 2009's Entertainment , but today they've announced that they have a new album called SIR that'll be out later this year. The album was entirely co-written and co-produced by R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe, and they've shared the first song from the record, "Have Fun Tonight," which they also worked on with Boots.

