Film of the week: Baby Driver, Edgar Wright's slamming mixtape on wheels
Pedestrian is not the first word that springs to mind in connection with Edgar Wright 's films, but no one has better captured the pleasure of walking while listening to pop music. Baby Driver begins with a breathtaking car chase through Atlanta, but the credit sequence that follows, in which Baby, getaway driver for a shuffling pack of thieves, goes round the corner and back to buy coffee, all in one shot, is almost as dazzling.
