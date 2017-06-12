FIA/ACO announce 2020 LMP1 regulations

FIA/ACO announce 2020 LMP1 regulations

The Automobile Club de l'Ouest and the FIA are working flat out with the manufacturers to bring in new technological developments for the LMP1 Hybrids, the blue-riband category in the Le Mans 24 Hours and the FIA World Endurance Championship. These regulations, which are as innovative as they are original, will come into force in 2020 and offer new development opportunities so that endurance racing remains the leader in the technological domain.

