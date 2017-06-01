Electric Forest reveals 2017 daily stage schedule, releases more tickets for first weekend

Odesza! Thievery Corporation! Kamasi Washington! My Morning Jacket! A-Trak! Of course, for the seventh year in a row, headliners String Cheese Incident! Dozens and dozens of other acts including Tycho! Two super loaded weekends of music go down out in the woods of Rothbury, MI with the biggest and baddest-ever Electric Forest festival later this month, June 22-June 25 and June 29-July 2. Check it out right here - it's the full schedule with detailed information on times, stages, etc. You can also download an app for the fest at that link; use it to create your own custom schedules in order to make sure you catch all of your favorite artists.

