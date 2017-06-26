DVD documenting 2009 concert where Paul & Ringo reunited coming in September

A 2009 benefit concert featuring a rare onstage reunion by surviving Beatles band mates Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr will be released on DVD and as a digital video on September 1. Change Begins Within documents a show held at New York City's Radio City Music Hall that included McCartney and Starr performing separately and together, as well as performances by Donovan , Eddie Vedder , Sheryl Crow , My Morning Jacket 's Jim James , Moby , comedian Jerry Seinfeld and others.

