Duke Researchers Find a Shortcut to Predicting New Magnetic Materials
Using high throughput computational models that predict magnetism in new materials, the scientists have successfully developed, atom by atom, two new magnetic materials. High-performance magnets are ubiquitous in technology today, from hard drives to hybrid and electric vehicles to medical imaging equipment.
