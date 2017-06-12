Duke Researchers Find a Shortcut to P...

Duke Researchers Find a Shortcut to Predicting New Magnetic Materials

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Design News

Using high throughput computational models that predict magnetism in new materials, the scientists have successfully developed, atom by atom, two new magnetic materials. High-performance magnets are ubiquitous in technology today, from hard drives to hybrid and electric vehicles to medical imaging equipment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Design News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Notaries to face new education requirements Tue new Hazleton 1
News The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15) May '17 thyru6534 5
News Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept May '17 Solarman 1
News Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09) Apr '17 mrrighttype1 35
News Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g... Mar '17 AustinPhartss 1
News From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito... Jan '17 The Ghostof DonBa... 4
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan '17 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,479 • Total comments across all topics: 282,107,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC