Copenhagen Cycle Jams Tackled With Electronic Information Panels

The Danish capital last year saw more bicycles enter the city than cars, with almost half of the residents cycling to work or school Copenhagen now has so many cyclists that the city is installing electronic information panels along its bike lanes to help prevent two-wheeled traffic jams. In what city hall has called a world first, an initial five screens will be fitted at strategic points on the Danish capital's 390km network of protected bike lanes, the state broadcaster Danmarks Radio reported .

