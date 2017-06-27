Continuous Mixers Keep Learning New Tricks
New Self-Aligning Viscoseal for the discharge end of a Continuous Mixer automatically moves with the rotor to compensate for thermal expansion, rotor wear, and deflection of the rotor by the process material. Continuous mixer technology, now 54 years old, continues to evolve.
