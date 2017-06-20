Composer Lou Harrison's legacy will b...

Composer Lou Harrison's legacy will be celebrated with concerts in his native Portland

This weekend, Portland State University celebrates the centennial of the birth of Portland native Lou Harrison, considered one of the great 20th-century American composers. Harrison, who died in 2003 , was known for what critic Brett Campbell calls "alluring fusions of Asian and Western music."

