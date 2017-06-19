Clean Bandit Earns First Dance Club Songs No. 1 With 'Symphony'
Clean Bandit bounds 3-1 on Billboard 's Dance Club Songs chart with "Symphony," featuring Zara Larsson . Remixed by Cash Cash, Joe Maz and R3hab, among others, the track is the first leader for both acts.
