Cirrus Aircraft to outfit Lufthansa Aviation Training with 25 planes
Duluth-based Cirrus Aircraft is selling 25 of its propeller planes to the Lufthansa Airlines flight training program that trains pilots from multiple airlines, company officials announced Tuesday. Lufthansa Aviation Training will use Cirrus' advanced SR20 aircraft as its primary training fleet in Goodyear, Arizona.
