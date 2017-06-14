Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Welcomes New President Jonathan Martin
Following an extensive national search, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra announced today that Jonathan Martin has been appointed President of the CSO effective this coming September. Mr. Martin has served as President & CEO of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra since 2012, a period which has seen increased artistic achievements, a financial stabilization, robust fundraising, innovative concert formats, genre-crossing programs, and expanded community impact in Dallas.
