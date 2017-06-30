Chris Alexander's Blood Dynasty Comin...

Chris Alexander's Blood Dynasty Coming to Select Streaming Platforms This Halloween

13 hrs ago

Noted film critic , magazine editor , composer and filmmaker Chris Alexander's latest "fever dream" feature film BLOOD DYNASTY will drip exclusively onto select streaming platforms on Halloween 2017 from newly minted distributor Castle Films. A DVD release will follow.

Chicago, IL

