Canyon Partners With Kraftwerk Founder for Uber-Limited Bike
Ralf HA1 4tter, the founder of music group Kraftwerk has teamed up with Roman Arnold and German bicycle company Canyon for an extremely limited cycle. Ralf started cycling in the early '80s and even tried to get his band to embrace the sport and vibes with a single titled "Tour de France" that samples bicycle chain and gear sounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hypebeast.com.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Notaries to face new education requirements
|Jun 27
|new Hazleton
|1
|The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15)
|May '17
|thyru6534
|5
|Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|mrrighttype1
|35
|Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g...
|Mar '17
|AustinPhartss
|1
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan '17
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC