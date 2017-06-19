Boy Band' Architect Nick Carter on Rebelling Against His...
Nick Carter is more self-aware than you think, and the Backstreet Boy's comfort level in his own skin will become apparent pretty early on in ABC's "Boy Band" reality competition. On Thursday's series premiere, for starters, show "Architect" Carter happily choreographs the dance from "Everybody " for a couple of the guys.
