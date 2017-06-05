Boiler Room Hosts Its First Live EDM ...

Boiler Room Hosts Its First Live EDM Broadcast From Denver

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Denver Westword

Boiler Room , a music-streaming website designed to change how we participate in auditory events, streams live shows from various festivals, sponsored events, Boiler Room performances and clubs around the world. The website has four channels: one for grime, U.K. garage, dubstep and worldly club sounds; another for house and techno; a third for rap, trap and rhythm; and a fourth showcasing eclectic live performances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15) May 14 thyru6534 5
News Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept May 9 Solarman 1
News Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09) Apr '17 mrrighttype1 35
News Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g... Mar '17 AustinPhartss 1
News From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito... Jan '17 The Ghostof DonBa... 4
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan '17 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 2
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,832 • Total comments across all topics: 281,587,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC