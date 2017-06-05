Boiler Room Hosts Its First Live EDM Broadcast From Denver
Boiler Room , a music-streaming website designed to change how we participate in auditory events, streams live shows from various festivals, sponsored events, Boiler Room performances and clubs around the world. The website has four channels: one for grime, U.K. garage, dubstep and worldly club sounds; another for house and techno; a third for rap, trap and rhythm; and a fourth showcasing eclectic live performances.
