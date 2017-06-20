Blues Hall of Famer Terry Robb and th...

Blues Hall of Famer Terry Robb and the Roseburg Blues Bandits play at Oran Mor June 9

A local favorite, Portland guitarist and blues hall of famer Terry Robb returns to play from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, June 9, at Oran Mor Artisan Mead, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg, across from Kruse Farms. Robb will start the show with his signature solo guitar licks and then the Roseburg Blues Bandits will join him with Rev.

