Blog Radio on SiriusXMU: Playlist for June 7, 2017

This week's edition of BrooklynVegan Blog Radio on SiriusXMU avoided themesapart from music new and old we like a lot. Today we played new songs from War on Drugs, Alvvays, LCD Soundsystem, Arcade Fire , and Grizzly Bear , some songs from our favorites from Governors Ball , a few songs from Twin Peaks: The Return and lots more.

