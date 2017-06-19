Bill would make using hand-held devic...

Bill would make using hand-held device illegal while driving

10 hrs ago Read more: Herald Gazette

The Maine Legislature has given approval to a bill that would prohibit the use of electronic hand-held devices or mobile phones. The Senate voted 21-14 on June 16 for the legislation -- LD 1089 -- while the House voted 85-60 on June 20. Sen. David Miramant, D-Camden voted for the bill while Sens. Dana Dow, R-Waldoboro; and Michael Thibodeau, R-Winterport voted against the bill.

