Basic electronic properties of iron s...

Basic electronic properties of iron selenide under variation of structural parameters

1 hr ago

Since the discovery of high-temperature superconductivity in the thin-film FeSe/SrTiO$_3$ system, iron selenide and its derivates have been intensively scrutinized. Using ab initio density functional theory calculations we review the electronic structures that could be realized in iron-selenide if the structural parameters could be tuned at liberty.

