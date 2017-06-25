BancNet re-elects Tan chairman, Chua ...

BancNet re-elects Tan chairman, Chua as president

BDO President Nestor V. Tan and China Bank President Ricardo R. Chua have been re-elected chairman and president, respectively, of BancNet for the 2017-2018 term, the electronic payments consortium announced. Tan is also the president of the Bankers Association of the Philippines.

