BancNet re-elects Tan chairman, Chua as president
BDO President Nestor V. Tan and China Bank President Ricardo R. Chua have been re-elected chairman and president, respectively, of BancNet for the 2017-2018 term, the electronic payments consortium announced. Tan is also the president of the Bankers Association of the Philippines.
