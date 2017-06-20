Atomic Energy Commission bill placed in parliament
A bill titled "Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission Bill, 2017" was placed in Parliament today to update the version of the "Bangladesh Atomic Commission Order, 1973" in Bangla. Science and Technology Minister Architect Yafesh Osman placed the bill in the House and it was then sent to the respective Parliamentary Standing Committee for further scrutiny.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15)
|May 14
|thyru6534
|5
|Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|mrrighttype1
|35
|Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g...
|Mar '17
|AustinPhartss
|1
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan '17
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC