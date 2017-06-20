And Now for Something Completely Different - The Inaugural Radwood Car Show
But most car enthusiasts can't afford a Ferrari GTO or Lamborghini Countach, even though they'd love to. What if there was an event that brought together cars worth far less yet no-less loved, and from the 1980s and 1990s? Add a bit of dress up like the Goodwood Revival, and you've got the makings of the inaugural Radwood show that was held in Brisbane, California earlier this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automobile Magazine.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15)
|May '17
|thyru6534
|5
|Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|mrrighttype1
|35
|Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g...
|Mar '17
|AustinPhartss
|1
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan '17
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC