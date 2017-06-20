And Now for Something Completely Diff...

And Now for Something Completely Different - The Inaugural Radwood Car Show

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Automobile Magazine

But most car enthusiasts can't afford a Ferrari GTO or Lamborghini Countach, even though they'd love to. What if there was an event that brought together cars worth far less yet no-less loved, and from the 1980s and 1990s? Add a bit of dress up like the Goodwood Revival, and you've got the makings of the inaugural Radwood show that was held in Brisbane, California earlier this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automobile Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15) May '17 thyru6534 5
News Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept May '17 Solarman 1
News Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09) Apr '17 mrrighttype1 35
News Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g... Mar '17 AustinPhartss 1
News From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito... Jan '17 The Ghostof DonBa... 4
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan '17 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 2
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,333 • Total comments across all topics: 281,826,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC