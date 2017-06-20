And Now for Something Completely Different - The Inaugural Radwood Car Show

But most car enthusiasts can't afford a Ferrari GTO or Lamborghini Countach, even though they'd love to. What if there was an event that brought together cars worth far less yet no-less loved, and from the 1980s and 1990s? Add a bit of dress up like the Goodwood Revival, and you've got the makings of the inaugural Radwood show that was held in Brisbane, California earlier this month.

