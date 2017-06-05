AM Static get to the 'guts of the song' with sophomore release
Chris Austman and Nils Mikkelsen may see eye-to-eye on most aspects of their creative partnership, AM Static, but the impending release of their sophomore album seems to be stirring some very different reactions in the two musicians. Work was being done on Rise & Shine way back in 2014, before their Juno-nominated full-length debut A Life Well Lived had even been released.
