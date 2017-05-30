Alpinestars Andrea Dovizioso 'Victory...

Alpinestars Andrea Dovizioso 'Victory' Supertech R Boots

Alpinestars is bringing out a limited edition Andrea Dovizioso race replica of the Supertech R boot just in time before DesmoDovi takes on his home circuit at Mugello for the next MotoGP round coming up this weekend. With his explosion onto the racing scene in 2008, the Italian racer has been relentless in his pursuit of performance perfection and has since seen success at Sepang in 2016 and a second place finish in Qatar this season.

Chicago, IL

