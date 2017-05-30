The jaunty comeback track - taken from their upcoming fifth album of the same name - is particularly notable for its stellar production credits, which reveal contributions from Daft Punk 's lesser-spotted Thomas Bangalter and Pulp 's Steve Mackey. This latest A-list link-up continues Arcade Fire's good run of recruiting big names for their lead singles - let's not forget how they managed to persuade David Bowie and LCD Soundsystem 's James Murphy to contribute vocals and production for 'Reflektor' .

