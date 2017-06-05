A Look Inside Balenciaga's Madison Avenue Store in New York City
Trailing behind the opening of its fourth store in Paris is Balenciaga 's brand new establishment in the heart of New York City. Located on Madison Avenue, the fledgling retail space spans a generous 1,800 square-feet and features interior design cues envisioned by creative director Demna Gvasalia himself.
