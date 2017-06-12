6428fa31-df76-45f5-af3e-2438894bafd8

6428fa31-df76-45f5-af3e-2438894bafd8

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: XLR8R

Bicep -the Belfast-born, London-based duo of Matt McBriar and Andy Ferguson-will soon release their self-titled debut LP via Ninja Tune . Having been introduced to electronic music through the likes of Aphex Twin and Laurent Garnier, the duo started digging deeper into IDM, italo, techno, electro, jungle, and everything in between.

Start the conversation, or Read more at XLR8R.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15) May '17 thyru6534 5
News Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept May '17 Solarman 1
News Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09) Apr '17 mrrighttype1 35
News Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g... Mar '17 AustinPhartss 1
News From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito... Jan '17 The Ghostof DonBa... 4
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan '17 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 2
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,498 • Total comments across all topics: 281,780,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC