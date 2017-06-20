50 Best Songs of 2017 So Far: Staff List

50 Best Songs of 2017 So Far: Staff List

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

While the first half of 2016 was dominated by event albums, 2017 so far has been the year of the event single. Whether it was the long-awaited comeback of an established fixture like Kendrick Lamar or Miley Cyrus , the arrival of an emerging solo talent like Julia Michaels or Harry Styles , or the leveling up of an ascendant star like Sam Hunt or Lil Uzi Vert, it's been songs, not albums, that have captured headlines and attention spans this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15) May 14 thyru6534 5
News Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept May 9 Solarman 1
News Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09) Apr '17 mrrighttype1 35
News Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g... Mar '17 AustinPhartss 1
News From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito... Jan '17 The Ghostof DonBa... 4
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan '17 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 2
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,392 • Total comments across all topics: 281,547,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC