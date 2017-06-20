50 Best Songs of 2017 So Far: Staff List

While the first half of 2016 was dominated by event albums, 2017 so far has been the year of the event single. Whether it was the long-awaited comeback of an established fixture like Kendrick Lamar or Miley Cyrus , the arrival of an emerging solo talent like Julia Michaels or Harry Styles , or the leveling up of an ascendant star like Sam Hunt or Lil Uzi Vert, it's been songs, not albums, that have captured headlines and attention spans this year.

