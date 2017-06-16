2017 Nissan Rogue hybrid crossover breaks new ground
Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://www.htrnews.com/story/money/cars/2017/06/16/2017-nissan-rogue-hybrid-crossover-breaks-new-ground/396126001/ The Nissan Rogue Hybrid, the newest addition to the popular Rogue crossover lineup, offers a second powertrain choice for Rogue buyers for the 2017 model year - in both FWD and AWD applications. Like the 2.5-liter inline 4-cylinder gasoline engine-equipped standard Rogue models, the Rogue Hybrid offers freshened exterior and interior styling, additional safety, security and driving aid technology and a wide range of standard and available comfort, convenience and utility features.
