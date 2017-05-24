WipEout Omega Collection: Listen to t...

WipEout Omega Collection: Listen to the Full Soundtrack

With two weeks to go to until the June 6 launch of Wipeout Omega Collection , we're stoked to finally reveal the full soundtrack, featuring a mix of Wipeout legends like The Prodigy and The Chemical Brothers, plus unreleased tracks from breaking artists. Electronic dance music has always been part of the DNA of Wipeout and the original games were key in introducing new artists to a worldwide audience.

