Wilson guides Meres over the line in nail biter

PLENTY of composure from key forward Mick Wilson took Heathmere to another South West District Football League win on Saturday, defeating Coleraine 17.3 to 15.14 on Saturday. Playing off at Silvester Oval the two sides traded momentum from the opening bounce until deep in the final quarter, with Heathmere leading early before Coleraine clawed its way back in front with just minutes remaining.

