Will passenger rail make a comeback in the north?

Following two years of comprehensive technical analysis and extensive outreach to northern stakeholders, Indigenous people, and communities, the Ontario Ministry of Transportation is about ready to release its draft copy of the Northern Ontario Multimodal Transportation Strategy. Tija Dirks, Director of Transportation Planning at the MTO, explained to delegates at the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities conference in North Bay, that it is the most comprehensive multimodal strategy she has worked on.

