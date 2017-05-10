Will passenger rail make a comeback i...

Will passenger rail make a comeback in the north?

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Baytoday.ca

Following two years of comprehensive technical analysis and extensive outreach to northern stakeholders, Indigenous people, and communities, the Ontario Ministry of Transportation is about ready to release its draft copy of the Northern Ontario Multimodal Transportation Strategy. Tija Dirks, Director of Transportation Planning at the MTO, explained to delegates at the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities conference in North Bay, that it is the most comprehensive multimodal strategy she has worked on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baytoday.ca.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept May 9 Solarman 1
News Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09) Apr 24 mrrighttype1 35
News Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g... Mar '17 AustinPhartss 1
News From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito... Jan '17 The Ghostof DonBa... 4
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan '17 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 2
News Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th... Dec '16 humpty 5
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,929 • Total comments across all topics: 280,957,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC