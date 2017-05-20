What it's like to spend 6 minutes in zero gravity
We went on a Zero G flight! A modified Boeing 727 flies in steep parabolas, creating the experience of weightlessness for all on board. When my boss casually asked if anyone on the team was interested in going up on a media flight to experience zero gravity, my hand shot up straight into the air.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09)
|Apr 24
|mrrighttype1
|35
|Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g...
|Mar '17
|AustinPhartss
|1
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan '17
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec '16
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC