Venezuelan protesters block embassy center in Madrid

8 hrs ago

Dozens of protesters against Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro massed outside a cultural center in Madrid on Thursday evening as the country's ambassador to Spain, who was stuck inside, decried what he called a "kidnapping" by demonstrators. By 2100 GMT, dozens of protesters were still chanting "Venezuela, freedom!" at the site in central Madrid.

