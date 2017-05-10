Use of modern technology will boost h...

Use of modern technology will boost healthcare delivery a "Tufton

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Minister of Health, Dr Christopher Tufton, says the use of modern technology in the country's health institutions augurs well for the continued development of the sector.Speaking at the official launch of the Medical Practice Management System at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, yesterday, Tufton said improved technology, once used appropriately, will result in faster turnround time and satisfied clientele. "Embracing technology for the future is absolutely critical.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept May 9 Solarman 1
News Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09) Apr 24 mrrighttype1 35
News Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g... Mar '17 AustinPhartss 1
News From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito... Jan '17 The Ghostof DonBa... 4
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan '17 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 2
News Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th... Dec '16 humpty 5
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,569 • Total comments across all topics: 280,945,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC