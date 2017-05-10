UPDATE 1-Venezuela opposition seeks L...

UPDATE 1-Venezuela opposition seeks Latin American support for 'democratic agenda'

8 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Venezuela's opposition is asking other Latin American countries to pressure President Nicolas Maduro's government into implementing a "democratic agenda," opposition leader Julio Borges said on Thursday. Borges, the president of Venezuela's opposition-led National Assembly, traveled to Lima to meet with Peruvian legislators and President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, who has been one of Maduro's most vocal critics among Latin American leaders.

