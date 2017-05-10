UPDATE 1-Panasonic expects auto focus to boost annual profit by 21 pct
May 11 Panasonic Corp said on Thursday it expects operating profit to rise by one-fifth year-on-year this financial year as investments in advanced automotive parts begin to pay off. Panasonic forecasts operating profit to increase to 335 billion yen in the year to March 2018 from 276.8 billion yen a year ago.
