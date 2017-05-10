UK health minister being briefed on cyber attack, PM also aware -spokesman
May 12 British health minister Jeremy Hunt was being briefed by cyber security officials and Prime Minister Theresa May was being kept informed, a spokesman for May's office said after a nationwide cyber attack crippled some health service computer systems. "Secretary of State Jeremy Hunt is being briefed by the National Cyber Security Centre and the prime minister is being kept briefed on the whole situation as well," the spokesman said.
