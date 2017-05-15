U.S. imposes sanctions on Syrians, en...

U.S. imposes sanctions on Syrians, entities linked to government

The U.S. Treasury said it imposed sanctions on Tuesday against five people and five entities accused of providing support to Syria's government or linked to those previously sanctioned over the Syrian government's violence against its citizens. Among those put on the Treasury sanctions black list are Muhammad Abbas, a cousin of Rami Makhlouf, a dominant business figure in Syria and himself a cousin of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

