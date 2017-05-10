U.S. decision to arm Syrian Kurdish Y...

U.S. decision to arm Syrian Kurdish YPG counter to relationship with Turkey, Erdogan says

7 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units head a convoy of U.S military vehicles in the town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border, Syria April 28, 2017. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday the United States' decision to arm the Syrian Kurdish YPG is contrary to its relationship with Turkey, adding he believed issues with Washington would be largely solved in an upcoming visit.

