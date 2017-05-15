Tool adds Mike Pattona s Fant mas, Clutch to guest-heavy Southern California show
Tool 's upcoming show at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, California just got even more exciting, as the band has added Mike Patton 's group Fantmas and Clutch to the event's lineup. Along with the Faith No More frontman, Fantmas also includes Melvins frontman Buzz Osborne .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIBZ-FM Lincoln.
Comments
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15)
|Sun
|thyru6534
|5
|Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept
|May 9
|Solarman
|1
|Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09)
|Apr 24
|mrrighttype1
|35
|Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g...
|Mar '17
|AustinPhartss
|1
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan '17
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC