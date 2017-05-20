Things To Do Saturday, May 20, 2017

Authors Dr. Bernard Powers, Herb Frazier and Marjory Wentworth will discuss their book "We Are Charleston: Tragedy and Triumph at Mother Emanuel" at Charleston County Main Library from 9:15-10:15 a.m. today. What: Herb Frazier, Bernard Powers and Marjory Wentworth, co-authors of "We Are Charleston: Tragedy and Triumph at Mother Emanuel" will discuss their book relating forgiveness to the storied history of the church.

