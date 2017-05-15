The Modern Data Strategy in the Inter...

The Modern Data Strategy in the Interop Spotlight

2 hrs ago

As Interop ITX opened with summits and workshops, experts from Silicon Valley Data Science highlighted some of the new considerations for a modern data strategic plan. The wide-spread adoption of data initiatives by enterprises highlights the need for new approaches to creating a data strategy.

Read more at InformationWeek.

