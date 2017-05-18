The Latest: Qatari, Dutch groups pledge to educate refugees
The Latest on Europe's response to the large number of refugees and migrants trying to reach the continent : Organizations from Qatar and the Netherlands are joining forces to get 6,000 Syrian refugees into higher education courses, a move aimed at helping them integrate in the countries where they live now and rebuild their own nation if they are able to return. The organizations, Al Fakhoora and Spark, announced Friday that their partnership is scaling up from the 600 students they were supporting in September.
