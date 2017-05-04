The Crystal Method Will Have Joint Tour With Tool [News]
The dates with Tool will be kicking off on June 12th at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta and wrapping up on June 24th at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, CA. The Crystal Method will be hitting the road summer for a series of headline dates and also as a special guest on Tool's North American tour.
