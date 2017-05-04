the Crystal Method Return to the Road this June as Support for Tool and to Headline Select Dates

This June, Grammy Award-nominated, platinum-certified electronic dance music innovator THE CRYSTAL METHOD will join TOOL as special guest on a two-week North American summer tour. Performing select headline shows in between the arena and amphitheater dates, Kirkland will hit the road on June 9 in Chicago, IL, kicking off THE CRYSTAL METHOD's first tour in over two years.

