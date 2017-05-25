The Avalanches Say They're Working on...

The Avalanches Say They're Working on a New Album

After their beloved debut Since I Left You, The Avalanches ' sophomore album Wildflower was notable for being actually pretty good, and of course, taking 16 years to make. If you're optimistic enough to wait for a third project, chances are you won't have to go through another life cycle before it drops.

