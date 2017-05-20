The Avalanches announce North American tour

Australian cut-and-paste pop surgeons The Avalanches just played both weekends of Coachella and are gearing up for their North American tour. Dates kick off with two NYC dates: a sold-out Governors After Dark show at Brooklyn Bowl on June 3, and then Governors Ball proper on Sunday, June 4 with Tool, Air, Franz Ferdinand, Mac DeMarco, Warpaint, Parquet Courts and more .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.